B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $172,130.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,064,698 shares of company stock valued at $24,893,029. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

