B. Riley Weighs in on Brunswick Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Brunswick stock opened at $89.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Brunswick by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Brunswick by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

