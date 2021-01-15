Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $1,199,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 229,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 178,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2,516.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 253,499 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,097,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAN remained flat at $$3.42 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,366,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,684. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

