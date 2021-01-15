Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $294.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.