Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $38,891,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of America by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,976,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,430,000 after buying an additional 1,529,615 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,238,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,725,484. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $294.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

