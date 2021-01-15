Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.08

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.08 and traded as high as $40.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 30,800 shares traded.

BMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $539.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.