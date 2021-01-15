Barclays Increases SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 1,575

SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,455.54 ($19.02).

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,529 ($19.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £15.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,475.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,348.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57. SSE plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,703 ($22.25).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

