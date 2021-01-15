Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.24

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.24 and traded as high as $8.41. Barclays shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 3,317,508 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investec downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. AlphaValue upgraded Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

