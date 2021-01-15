Barclays PLC (BARC.L)’s (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 157.46 ($2.06).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock opened at GBX 152.72 ($2.00) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.47. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184 ($2.40).

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

