Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.47.

Shares of CHX opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 93,910 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 492,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,310,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

