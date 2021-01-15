Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SXYAY opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. Sika has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

