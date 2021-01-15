Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

