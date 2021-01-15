BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €66.03 ($77.68).

Shares of BAS opened at €68.10 ($80.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83. BASF SE has a 1-year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1-year high of €69.24 ($81.46). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

