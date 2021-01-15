Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Baxter International in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BAX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,483,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 572,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Baxter International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

