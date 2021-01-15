BE Semiconductor Industries’ (BESIY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.60.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.63 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 29.19%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.