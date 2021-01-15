BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BGNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.04.

BeiGene stock opened at $335.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.01 and its 200-day moving average is $255.38. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $345.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene will post -17.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total transaction of $373,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,147,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,554 shares of company stock worth $48,988,748. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 92.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at $195,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

