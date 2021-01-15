Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 496 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Mastercard by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA traded down $19.40 on Thursday, hitting $326.93. 7,884,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,821. The firm has a market cap of $325.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.30.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,858 shares of company stock worth $156,949,220 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

