Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock worth $33,513,928 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.94. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $139.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

