Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $2.30 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP traded down $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $161.91. 2,179,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

