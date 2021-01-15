Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $522,000 Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in JOYY in the third quarter worth approximately $37,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 150.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,405,000 after purchasing an additional 457,538 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management HK Limited bought a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth about $29,543,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 895.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 244,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 164,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 104,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

YY traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $90.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,438. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $925.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

