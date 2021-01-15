Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $603,000 Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth $338,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in BlackLine by 486.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.39. 378,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.52 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $141.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

