Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $697,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,596,000 after buying an additional 619,466 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $711,514,000 after buying an additional 1,895,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after buying an additional 3,161,259 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.91. 26,443,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,137,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $60.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,329,000 shares of company stock worth $2,049,152,260. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.