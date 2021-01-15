Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $4.44 Million in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,000. Health Catalyst accounts for 1.5% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Health Catalyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 386.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 131.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,020 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,077,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after purchasing an additional 380,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $458,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,746 shares of company stock worth $7,270,254 in the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.84. 584,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

