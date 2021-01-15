Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $440,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Shares of TSLA traded down $9.41 on Thursday, reaching $845.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,016,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,933,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,200.52, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $677.33 and a 200 day moving average of $454.51. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

