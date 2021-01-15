Bellecapital International Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.2% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,314,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,111,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $190.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

