Bellecapital International Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 123.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.91. 12,328,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,108,060. The stock has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.44. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.75.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.