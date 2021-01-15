Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.29.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.