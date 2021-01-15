Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $144.00

Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $144.00 and traded as high as $169.98. Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) shares last traded at $167.50, with a volume of 35,602 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £59.71 million and a PE ratio of 12.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates three property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 365 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

