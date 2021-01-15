Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR)

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.08 ($114.22).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €93.25 ($109.71) on Monday. Airbus SE has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.64.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

