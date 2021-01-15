Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER)

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €127.91 ($150.48).

ETR:DHER opened at €128.30 ($150.94) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero SE has a twelve month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €102.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

