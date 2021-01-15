BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BeyondSpring by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in BeyondSpring by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BeyondSpring by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

