BH Macro Limited GBP (BHMG.L) (LON:BHMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,730.00

Shares of BH Macro Limited GBP (BHMG.L) (LON:BHMG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,730 ($48.73) and last traded at GBX 3,692.50 ($48.24), with a volume of 1848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,690 ($48.21).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,533.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,517.06. The company has a market capitalization of £553.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6.69.

BH Macro Limited GBP (BHMG.L) Company Profile (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests all of its assets (net of short-term working capital requirements) directly in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the Master Fund), which is an open-ended investment company. The Master Fund is a hedge fund in the form of a Cayman Islands open-ended investment company, which has as its investment objective the generation of consistent long-term appreciation through active leveraged trading and investment on a global basis.

