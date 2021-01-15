Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) (CVE:BTI) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) (CVE:BTI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.43. Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 16,150 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.92 million and a P/E ratio of -56.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Get Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) alerts:

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) (CVE:BTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.0009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.