BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 180,280 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 73,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

