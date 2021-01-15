BitcoinHD Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.74 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $12.34 million and $9.74 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00005133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00036790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00107345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059271 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00227696 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,876.05 or 0.83226341 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.