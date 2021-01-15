Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch Sells 11,578 Shares

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 11,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $393,999.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $424,626.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brent Hatzis-Schoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $142,526.10.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -4.73. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $46.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $196,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% in the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

