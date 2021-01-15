BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 237.7% from the December 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGR traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 392.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 66,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 211.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter valued at $141,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

