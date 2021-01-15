BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 237.7% from the December 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:BGR traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.