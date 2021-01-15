BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 162.2% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 53,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

