Blockpass Achieves Market Cap of $146,805.43 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Blockpass has a total market cap of $146,805.43 and $101.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00380569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,618.42 or 0.04104529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012804 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.