BMO Capital Markets Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$19.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$22.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.91.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$24.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.24 billion and a PE ratio of -6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$25.70.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

