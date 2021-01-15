Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.02. 3,429,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,975. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3,551.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

