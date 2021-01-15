Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dollar General by 313.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after buying an additional 609,041 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dollar General by 85.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after buying an additional 502,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.24. 2,429,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.48. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

