Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 47,110 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.59% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $28,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $54.36. 1,278,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,027. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $8.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

