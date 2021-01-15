Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 5,990 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.15. 21,314,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111,467. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

