Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

IDV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.31. 887,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

