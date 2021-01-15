Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.33. 3,024,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,124. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.