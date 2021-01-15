Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 86,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 34,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 141,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $350.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,848,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,093. The stock has a market cap of $332.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.24.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.