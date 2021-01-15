Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.30.

NYSE:MA traded down $19.40 on Thursday, reaching $326.93. 7,884,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $325.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $10,035,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,607,413 shares in the company, valued at $36,543,111,494.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 494,858 shares of company stock worth $156,949,220. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

