Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $347.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.24 and a 200 day moving average of $372.42. The company has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

