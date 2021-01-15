Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,140,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 43.2% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booking by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,914.07.

BKNG opened at $2,182.59 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,290.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,134.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,867.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $45.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

